4. 2001–10 Lamborghini Murciélago: $302,700–342,700

“Mercy, mercy me, that Murciélago,” rapped Ye Who Must Not Be Named on the first cut of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. And millennials who grew up listening to early Kanye West and now find themselves coming into a bit of money might agree, which helps to explains rising values for Lamborghini’s last manual V12-equipped flagship. Once again, Hagerty compares this supercar to the Carrera GT, noting that at approximately one-fifth the price, the Murciélago currently slots in as “a steal compared with comps.”

