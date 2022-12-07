Gear

Lambo or Cappuccino? The Top Rated Collector Cars on Hagerty’s 2023 Bull Market List

White Lamborghini sports car driving with a blurry brown background.
11
Courtesy Image 4 / 11

4. 2001–10 Lamborghini Murciélago: $302,700–342,700

“Mercy, mercy me, that Murciélago,” rapped Ye Who Must Not Be Named on the first cut of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. And millennials who grew up listening to early Kanye West and now find themselves coming into a bit of money might agree, which helps to explains rising values for Lamborghini’s last manual V12-equipped flagship. Once again, Hagerty compares this supercar to the Carrera GT, noting that at approximately one-fifth the price, the Murciélago currently slots in as “a steal compared with comps.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear