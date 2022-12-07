5. 1992–06 AM General Hummer H1: $105,000–127,300

GM’s new Hummer EV turns the table on the original military-derived AM General Hummer H1, which Arnold Schwarzennegar helped to make famous by driving around West Los Angeles before eco-consciousness turned the Prius into a fashion statement. The Governator supposedly owned an H1 in every color and now, Gen Xers apparently make up more than half of all the H1s insured by Hagerty. “It was popular and then it tanked,” Webster said, not intentionally making a military pun. “Then I think people forgot how noisy and loud they are and now they think they’re cool.” RM Sotheby’s plans to auction off an H1 Alpha with the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel on December 10 in Miami, at no reserve but with bidding estimated to hit $125,00–175,000.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!