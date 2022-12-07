6. 1984–88 Toyota Pickup 4×4: $20,700–26,700

On top of the so-called “Toyota tax” and a bit of rad-era awesomeness thanks to an appearance in Back to the Future, the original Toyota Pickup 4×4 still begs for attention thanks to simple styling, bulletproof drivetrains, and plenty of aftermarket support for parts and maintenance. But even the full list of pros still seems unable to explain why a nearly 40-year-old pickup might continue to rise in value next year—Hagerty believes that a large number being exported actually contributes counterintuitively to scarcity in the United States, despite the popularity of diesel Hiluxes for importation. Presumably, the trend is because old Toyota survivors here haven’t suffered from lifetimes of abuse with oil changes only every few decades.

