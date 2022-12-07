7. 2001–04 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: $31,400–39,300

Much like the Hummer H1 and Nissan 350Z, Corvette Z06 values might well skyrocket next year alongside the arrival of a new screaming Z06 package for the mid-engined C8 generation. Now, Hagerty believes the C5’s aluminum V8 pumping 405 horsepower to the rear wheels through—you guessed it—a six-speed manual transmission makes the aging ‘Vette a supercar in disguise and with popularity spread across baby boomers, Gen X, and millennials, the days of the Corvette being pigeonholed as an old dentist’s car may well be over. That means this C5 Z06 for sale on Hemmings out of Texas for $28,900 with 69,000 miles on the odometer should hopefully rise in value for a responsible new owner.

