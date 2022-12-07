8. 2004–10 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: $329,300–380,700

Even more expensive than a stick-shift Lamborghini Murciélago, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren also likely benefits from a uniquely pinpoint-able moment in pop culture: when Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears got caught by paparazzi crammed into the two-seater on a night out in Hollywood. Perhaps the iconic image explains why Hagerty sees millennials buying up SLR McLarens the fastest out of any ownership group, though a supercharged V8 lurking beneath one of the era’s most striking designs also helps to set this front-mid-engined supercar apart from Mercedes-Benz’s other staid luxury cruisers of the time. This auction of a 4,400-mile SLR McLaren live on Bring a Trailer looks set to land right in Hagerty’s range for an excellent example.

