The Top Rated Collector Cars on Hagerty's 2023 Bull Market List

9. 1985–93 Saab 900 Turbo: $22,200–25,800

Probably the Bull Market List entry that seems the furthest out from left field, the Saab 900 Turbo nonetheless sports some serious stats to support the selection. Forget about reliability concerns for borderline primitive turbochargers and vacuum lines—insurance quotes for this Scandinavian wedge have apparently increased by triple the average of any model at Hagerty. And collectors under the age of 40 especially love the 900 Turbo, jumping from only 7 percent of owners to 22 percent since 2019.

