Holiday Gear Guide: Our Favorite Comfy and Cozy Gift Ideas This Season





There’s nothing quite like posting up around a campfire after a wonderful day outdoors, and simply wallowing in the crisp fall air. The hypnotizing glow of the flames and the serene sound of the crackling wood are a couple of the simple pleasures that make time spent under the stars so special. On the other hand, curling up the couch, fire crackling in the fireplace with a warm drink in hand definitely has its place in our hearts, as well.

And when it comes to being prepared for these oh-so comfy moments in life, there are so many different ways to approach your relaxation. Below, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite comfy and cozy gift ideas this year. (Because it doesn’t really matter where you are, staying comfortable as the temperatures begin to dip is as important as deciding what adventure to tackle tomorrow.)

When it’s time to cozy-up for the evening (or the early morning), a trusty blanket is the first thing to grab. And when it comes to staying toasty outdoors, the Coalatree Kachula Puffy Blanket pulls its weight in more ways than one: Quadrupling as a blanket, pillow, poncho, or sleep sack this nifty blanket covers all of the bases.

It’s water and spill resistant, it’s integrated modular system offers up “Swiss Army knife”-type versatility, the outer is made from 100% bluesign ripstop nylon (with DWR coating), and the inner is 100% ComforMax insulation – all made from recycled materials. The brand states that the Kachula is “The World’s Most Functional Puffy Blanket” … and we’d have to wholeheartedly agree.