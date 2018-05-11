Pedaling is the perfect way to improve your commute. You show up to work feeling invigorated. You get some exercise each day, which leads to a healthier body and clearer mind. The trip becomes a mini-adventure—something you’ll look forward to, instead of a motivation-sapping slog. Plus, more and more cities are getting wise to bike commuting. And if you’re ready to join the growing ranks of bike commuters, you’ll want one of the best commuter bikes on the market right now.

Bike brands have been refining their styles and creating new models with picky bike commuters in mind. Some are road-mountain hybrids, for nimble commutes with beefier tires. Some bikes have vintage cycling style, with an emphasis on comfort and technology. Others blend the best of multiple styles for a do-everything, all-around awesome commute. And for truly versatile performance, e-bikes promise easier rides and more cargo carrying capacity.

And given that it’s National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, there’s never been a better time to start commuting on two wheels.

Here are our editor-approved best commuter bikes of 2018: