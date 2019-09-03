Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





While the act of cooking is great for both the body and soul, it also has one annoying consequence: Cleanup. The worst part of any meal is the cleanup of the tools you used to make it. It’s such a layered process that it might even put people off of making dinner and just ordering Postmates.

Thankfully, there’s a cookware set that will make cleaning up after even the most indulgent meal a lot easier than it used to be. That set is the Calphalon® Classic™ Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set over at Bed Bath and Beyond.

With the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set, you have everything you need for even the most complicated meals. It includes three frying pans of varying depths, three sauce pots, a saute pan and a stockpot (all with lids). Not only are all those pots and pans easy to clean, but they even make cooking easier too.

Everything in the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set is crafted with hard-anodized aluminum. This will ensure thermal efficiency and durability so there’s no uneven cooking nor will there be any risk of these pots and pans cracking even when placed over high heat. A cooking temperature of 450º F is safe for all of these pots and pans.

The handles on each pot and pan are made with riveted stainless steel, so they’ll never be too hot to handle. The frying pans are designed with gently sloped sides and flared edges to make the transference of food a lot easier (so no need to worry about spills). Put away the measuring cups, as the pots come with pour spouts and fill lines. Also, the pots come with lids that do double duty as strainers.

The interior of each pot and pan is made with a dual-layer nonstick surface, so when you need to clean them, all you need to do is rinse—no shoulder-breaking scrubbing required.

No need to fear clean-up duty anymore. Grab the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set before the sale ends.

Get It: Pick up the Calphalon® Classic™ Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set ($240; was $300) at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.