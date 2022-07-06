1. Pelican 80QW Elite Wheeled Cooler Get It

Pelican is known for making some of the most durable storage gear on the market. The company’s Wheeled Elite Cooler follows that tradition with burly construction and two-inch insulation.

Molded tie-down points make it easy to secure the cooler in a truck bed or on a boat, while its heavy-duty wheels and trolley handle ensure easy transport once back on the ground. Fishermen will appreciate the built-in fish scale on the lid (although it’ll make it hard to lie about how big your catch was).

[$550; pelican.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!