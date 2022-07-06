11. Yeti V Series Hard Cooler Get It

The V Series from Yeti is a serious upgrade from your average hunk of plastic. The “Airstream of Coolers,” as we called it when we tested it out two years ago, is a stainless steel-clad cooler that delivers big on style. But it doesn’t cut corners on performance, either: Underneath the sleek exterior, Yeti used vacuum insulation for excellent cold retention (we found it retained ice for nearly 60 hours) with less bulk. The only downside: At 35 pounds empty, it’s a hefty beast.

[$800; yeti.com]

