12. ICEMULE Boss Get It

The Boss has been on the market for years, and with its excellent insulation, comfortable fit, and large capacity, it’s a top-shelf pick for backpacking. We gave it high marks for its excellent ice retention (it features a unique valve system that lets you add air to the insulation for prolonged cooling), and the company’s MuleSkin exterior fabric is especially tough—no need to worry about tearing this pack on wayward branches and rocks on the trail.

Multiple storage compartments make it easy to access your food and drinks, and it can carry enough grub to last you several days. Thanks to its well-designed backpack suspension system, including a padded hip strap and sternum strap, you won’t regret hauling that much on your back.

[$350; icemulecoolers.com]

