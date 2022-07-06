13. Rovr Travelr 30 Get It

On its own, the Travelr 30 punches above its weight with insulating foam on all sides of the bag and a lid that opens wide for easy access. But that’s only half the reason you want the Rovr. Add in an ice chest ($40 extra) and you can keep cubes cold and clean for cocktails. The Keepr insert ($150) has adjustable dividers that, when slipped into the tote, turn a big bag into an organized picnic.

[$250; rovrproducts.com]

