14. Hydro Flask 20 L Day Escape Soft Cooler Pack

A 20-liter capacity, enough to hold 36 cans without ice, means the Hydro Flask might be big enough to be the only cooler you need (if you stick to quick day trips or overnighters). It has enough room to store cans, a couple bottles of wine, and food for two people. To ensure a long-lasting chill, engineers added a beefier layer of insulation on the bottom, which is where the ground is likely to suck the cold out of the cooler.

The backpack straps are as comfortable as you’d find on a standard bag, and a top carry handle makes the Day Escape easy to yank out of a car or off the ground. A sliding toothless zipper and welded seams keep the cold in the bag and the elements out.

[$200; hydroflask.com]

