The 16 Best Coolers for Summer 2022: Top Options for the Beach, Backyard, and Beyond

Grey Icemule Urbano 30L on a white background. best coolers
16
Icemule Urbano 30L

15. Icemule Urbano 30L

Despite what the cooler marketing machine would have you believe, people in cities also enjoy cold drinks—and they’d like to carry them without excess bulk. The Urbano is that cooler: Its discreet styling helps it look more like a normal commuter bag. It’s ideally suited to hangouts in city parks, festivals, street fairs, or ball games.

Inside, the bag’s 30-liter capacity can hold about 20 cans (or six 750ml bottles) and keep ice frozen for up to 48 hours. Pockets out front hold your phone or other gear.

[$225; icemulecoolers.com]

