2. Igloo Trailmate Journey 70-Quart Cooler

The oversized wheels on the Trailmate Journey are built to plow through deep sand and rocky trails alike, and the cooler is rated to retain ice for days—ideal for weekend adventures.

But this cooler really stands out thanks to its thoughtful extras, including side pockets, two fishing pole holders, four cup holders, an internal food basket, two bottle openers, and even a serving tray that attaches to the handle. With all that functionality, the Trailmate Journey will become command central for your campsite.

[$280; igloocoolers.com]

