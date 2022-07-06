Gear

The 16 Best Coolers for Summer 2022: Top Options for the Beach, Backyard, and Beyond

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

3. Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler

There are a lot of great roto-molded coolers out there, but Yeti still reigns supreme in this category. The Tundra 45 is purposely over-built with polyethylene construction—the same material used in whitewater kayaks—to survive the abuse of outdoor adventures. It fits up to 28 cans and keeps them frosty cold with three inches of insulation.

Additionally, the heavy-duty rubber latches are easy to open (even while wearing gloves) and they create a tight seal to lock in cold air. You’ll have to pay the Yeti premium, but you’ll get a quality cooler that’ll last for years.

[$325; yeti.com]

