4. Coleman Chiller 48-Can Party Stacker Portable Cooler

Not every situation is worthy of a bear-resistant super cooler that can keep ice for a week. Sometimes you just need some cold drinks on the patio, poolside, or at the beach for an afternoon with friends. A lot of friends.

The Coleman 48-Can Party Stacker can haul that many drinks (without ice), but if you need to chill them, expect to fit about 24 cans with ice—still quite a haul. The tall sides make it possible to stand up two-liter soda bottles on end inside the cooler. The design is pretty simple: insulated sides, integrated handles, and a recessed lid to allow for stacking of multiple coolers. And at this price, you can splurge on some high-quality brews.

[$40; coleman.com]

