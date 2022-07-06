5. Dometic CFX3 95DZ Dual Zone Powered Cooler Get It

The Dometic CFX3 sits at the other end of the cooler spectrum. This high-tech electric cooler generates its own cold air (down to –7 degrees Fahrenheit). It features a large storage capacity (133 cans), dual compartments for simultaneous cooling and freezing, and durable construction to prevent damage. Plus, you can control the temperature settings on an accompanying app.

While it does require a power source (like a wall plug or a portable battery), not having to use ice means less cleanup and more space for food and drinks. That’s a win-win, especially for van-lifers.

[$1,550; dometic.com]

