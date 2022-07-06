6. Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 55Q Premium Ice Chest Get It

This roto-molded cooler has insulation for up to eight days of ice retention, but unlike other builds, the plastic is infused with Microban’s antimicrobial protection. That means it will keep funky smells and stains at bay—important for anyone who doesn’t exactly prioritize cleaning the cooler the minute they get home (it’s also helpful if you plan on fishing).

The lid has a ruler embossed on it, and underneath is a beefy rubber gasket to prevent warm air from infiltrating. It’s also bear-resistant, so you can take it to national parks that require that certification, and it comes with a basket to keep food cold but elevated out of pooling water. It can hold up to 84 cans without ice.

[$275; arcticzone.com]

