7. Blue Coolers 110 Quart Ark Series Roto-Molded Cooler

Built into the front of the Ark is a pressure release valve button, which comes in handy should the conditions around it change—say you’re trying to open it at a lower elevation than you filled it, which would make lifting the lid a challenge. At the end of your trip, that valve lets air in, which means you can drain the water out faster without opening the lid: a small but handy feature when you want to drain it while there’s stuff stacked on top of it. Filled with ice, this 46-pound tub holds about 98 cans—so you’ll be using the handle often.

Along with other features you’d expect from a roto cooler build—a freezer-style gasket around the lid, integrated hinges, non-skid feet, and wheels—the Blue Cooler is notable for the easy-open latches that replace the rubbery straps most models have. That means kids can open it solo. And a bottle opener built into the corner saves you from tethering one to a string.

[$450; bluecooler.com]

