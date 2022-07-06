8. Brumate Backtap Get It

The tap built into the front of this cooler, along with the backpack-style straps, might make it the most versatile option on this list. The circular tub is lined with food-grade stainless steel, and it holds three gallons of liquid. Fill it with water to take to the baseball game or some sangria for a backyard cookout. Set the cooler down on the edge of a table, remove the straps (if you want), and it becomes a self-serve hydration station.

The cooler’s body is leak-resistant, thanks to a gasket around the lid, and it has a liner that’s removable for easy cleaning. For days when you need to haul cans, it’ll fit about a dozen standard brews or five bottles of wine.

[$200; brumate.com]

