9. United by Blue Cooler Tote Get It

When you only need to chill a six-pack and a few snacks, a cavernous cooler is way more trouble than it’s worth. In these scenarios, a smaller option works better—like this compact and functional Cooler Tote from United by Blue. Its throwback aesthetic earns some style points, but the highly functional design is what really sets it apart.

The build is simple: one big compartment topped with a zipper to keep it neat. Inside is room to fit a sixer or a bottle of wine with some ice. It’s made from 100-percent recycled materials (polyester and nylon), and the front has a pocket to store utensils for a picnic. This might be your new go-to at the grocery store as well: It can carry cuts of meat and keep them cold on the way home.

[$78; unitedbyblue.com]

