Best Overall Sheets for Summer GET IT!

Linen Core Sheet Set

We love Brooklinen, and its linen sheets win the night because they’re light yet cozy, chic yet casual. Perfect for bachelors or couples, for heavy sleepers or light, they’re made from the finest flax and garmet-dyed, then stonewashed for irresistible softness. And we love that the fitted sheet is labeled “short” and “long” so we always put it on the right way the first time.

In 11 colorways, for Summer 2019 you can also opt for these limited edition colors: Mist, Moss, Ochre, and Charcoal Chambray and White Stripe.

Get It: Take 10 percent off the Linen Core Sheet Set (from $233) at Brooklinen

Check out all the products and gear we’ve selected for Men’s Journal readers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!