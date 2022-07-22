Best Sheets for Light Sleepers in Summer GET IT!

Purple Sheets

High-thread count sheets feel cool at first, but their thick weave traps body heat. These are designed to whick away body heat—key for summertime sleeping. Made from bamboo-based material, Purple Sheets are super stretchy, so you can actually sink into your mattress. That’s far better than having every tiny movement in the house sound and feel like you’re sleeping on a snare drum.

Available in white, slate, sand, and, of course, purple.

Get It: Pick up Purple Sheets (from $109) at Purple

