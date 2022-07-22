Gear

We Found the Best Summer Cooling Sheets for Every Kind of Sleeper

Best Sheets for Sharing Your Bed in Summer

Sateen Sheet Set

Sateen is a satin-y finish that provides luxuriant cooling that’s great for any kind of sleeper. Crafted in Portugal from 100 percent premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton, it’s soft and durable with a smooth, silky feel that only gets better with age. 

Twin and Full sizes comes only in White; larger sizes get four earth tone options.

Get It: Pick up the Sateen Sheet Set (from $149) at Parachute

