11 Cordless Power Tools That Make Light Work of Any Task

3. DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 5-3/8 inch Brushless Cordless Circular Saw

Unless you’re framing a house, shave some weight off your tool kit with a compact, 12-volt circular saw to trim 2x stock to length. Fully charged, the five-pound, DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 5-3/8 inch Brushless Cordless Circular Saw will slice through plywood, 2x4s, plastic, or metal long enough to complete most DIY projects. The saw is easy to handle one-handed, and bright LEDs light the way so you can follow the pencil lines on your boards. Take care not to lose the included fence—it makes cutting straight lines on sheet goods easy.

[$240/kit; dewalt.com]

