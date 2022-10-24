11 Cordless Power Tools That Make Light Work of Any Task

6. Bosch 12-volt Max Brushless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander Get It

Hand sanding was already a cordless task, but also one of the most dreaded steps of any project—which is why many rush it (or skip it entirely) only regretting it until the finish gets applied. A random orbit sander oscillates as it rotates, leaving a swirl-free surface behind. At just over 2 pounds, the Bosch 12-volt Max Brushless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander leaves wood ready for finishing faster than you can hand sand and the hook and loop pad is ready to accept any grit of sandpaper. You can use it to strip paint off wood or between coats on metal, and with adjustable speed, from 6,000 to 10,000 oribis per minute, you can dial in the perfect pace. The 12-volt battery won’t finish a big project, but for fast touchups, working one-handed, or overhead, it takes some of the monotony out of the task.

[$199/tool only; boschtools.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!