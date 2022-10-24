11 Cordless Power Tools That Make Light Work of Any Task

4. Makita LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Circular Saw Get It

While lighter circular saws aren’t new, this Makita’s performance punches well above its 6½-pound build. The brushless motor maximizes the number of cuts, so even the smallest battery provides dozens of slices through two-by-fours or plywood before needing a recharge (which takes only 25 minutes). Sensors inside automatically control the 6½-inch blade’s speed for faster cutting.

[$179; homedepot.com]

