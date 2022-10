8. Ridgid Mat Light Get It

With five LED strips mounted to a mat, the Ridgid adds light wherever you need it: Lay it flat under a sink, hang it on a garage wall, or use its magnets to coil it—LEDs facing out—into a cylinder, spreading 1,500 lumens out for up to 25 hours per charge.

[$99; ridgid.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!