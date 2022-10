11. Ryobi Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater Get It

Warm up outdoor jobs or a campsite with 15,000 BTUs by screwing a one-pound propane canister into this heater. With a battery (or an extension cord), the Ryobi provides heat for about 90 minutes—enough time to tailgate during a Green Bay winter.

[$100; homedepot.com]

