2. Skil PWRCore 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver

This compact, brushless 12-volt Skil has 1,100 in-lb of torque, controlled by a two-speed gearbox that prevents stripped screws. It’s all you need for jobs like sinking drywall screws and removing bike bolts. Bonus: The battery can charge your tech.

[$99; skil.com]

