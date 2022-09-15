Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The packaging industry is a trillion-dollar industry. For every $11 spent on products, $1 is spent on packaging. The enormous demand for packaging makes sense; every single product you buy requires packaging of some sort, and with more and more businesses selling on online platforms now, the need for packaging, mailers, and shipping boxes is continuing to increase.

Recently, businesses are becoming especially interested in packaging companies that offer customizable packaging options so they can display their unique logos and branding on not only the packaging for the products but also on the mailers they are shipped in. Many entrepreneurs have noticed this sudden interest in custom packaging and have responded by starting custom packaging companies. There are many custom packaging companies on the market right now, but which ones are the best? We are here today to help answer this question for you. Specifically, we’re going to analyze a few of the best custom packaging companies on the market and highlight each company’s main features, ease of use, and price, and then give our professional opinion. To learn all about the top customizable packaging companies in 2022, keep on reading.

About the Brand

Arka is a unique, US-based custom packaging company that has served over 2,000 clients and businesses in over 950 cities, showing itself to be quite the competitor in the custom packaging realm. They emphasize not only providing customer service but also educational content through blog posts, webinars, and virtual workshops so that each client can be just as informed as their packaging supplier. Arka offers a wide variety of products, including cardboard mailers, poly mailers, inserts, carton boxes, stickers, tape, and tissue paper, all of which are 100% customizable so you can display your business’s branding in its entirety. Designing a mailer with Arka is extremely easy; you can either make the full design yourself and send it to them or just send in your logo and artwork, and they can design the rest for you. They send each client a proof of the design before going further with printing so that they can conserve valuable materials and help preserve the environment.

Features:

Price includes 100% exterior print

Proof before printing

30-day money back guarantee

Get multiple packaging products with your same design

Can connect to your warehouse and 3PL

Sustainable products

Bulk order options

Ease of Use

Choose from multiple packaging products and sizes with the click of a button

24/7 chat available

Top-tier customer service

Option to order one mailer as a sample before committing

Option for their design team to design for you

Easily integrates with Shopify and BigCommerce

Price

The price depends on the type of packaging and the quantity. For example, the cost of 250 6x6x2 custom mailer boxes is $1.57 per box. If you bump the quantity up to 1,000, then the cost per box is $1.04. The larger the quantity, the cheaper the price gets. Even in lower quantities, like 25 or 50, Arka packaging boxes are still very affordable.

What We Think

Arka is the best custom packaging company we could find. Their interface is extremely intuitive and easy to use, and their low prices are unbeatable for such high-quality sustainable products. Arka would be our top recommendation for anyone looking for a custom packaging brand to work with.

2. Refine Packaging

About the Brand

Refine Packaging is another great option for small or mid-sized businesses looking to up their branding by using custom packaging. Refine Packaging has literally dozens of different types of boxes to choose from, such as candle boxes, pillow boxes, and soap boxes. If you can think of it, Refine Packaging probably has a dedicated box for it. They have a design team for any brands that are uninterested in fully designing an entire mailer, making the design process much easier. Many big-name companies, such as Marriott Hotels, Old Spice, Pandora, Ticketmaster, and Adidas, have used Refine Packaging for their branded packaging. The minimum number of mailers you can order from Refine Packaging is 100, but they have a quick turnaround time of 8-10 business days, so you can get your custom mailers speedily.

Features

Dozens of very specific box types

2D and 3D mockups before printing

Lower prices for bulk orders

In-house design team

Free quotes

Free US shipping on all orders

Ease of Use

Their in-house design team makes the design process simple

They send 2D and 3D mockups after you place your order

Bound to find a box style to fit your exact needs

Price

The price depends on the style you’d like and the quantity. Learning the prices is as easy as requesting a free quote on their website.

What We Think

Refine Packaging is a great choice for customizable packaging. We wish they had an option to order mailers in smaller quantities than 100. However, it is nice that they already have dozens of pre-made packaging styles to fit whatever product you are hoping to get custom packaging for.

3. Packola

About the Brand

Packola is a great custom packaging option for brands that want to design their packaging within minutes and with minimal effort. Packola offers a 3D design studio you can use within their website for free. With the design studio, you can quickly and easily add text, colors, and logos to your packaging with the drag of a mouse or swipe of a touchpad. Packola is another custom packaging brand that values sustainability and being eco-friendly, so all their materials are sustainably sourced and recyclable. They have no order minimum; you can order in quantities as low as one. Additionally, Packola mailers are 100% customizable in dimension. While most other custom packaging companies have select dimension options you can choose from, you can literally type in the exact dimensions you want for your Packola boxes. If for some reason you needed a box that was three inches long, 25 inches wide, and five inches deep, Packola has got your back.

Features

Completely customizable dimensions for boxes (from 3” to 25” for length and width)

No order minimum

Sustainable brand

Choose between different box materials and thickness

Orders ship in 10-12 business days

Rush production available

Ease of Use

Extremely simple design studio that allows you to see your design in three dimensions

Design your mailer in minutes

Quickly order in any dimensions you could think of

Live chat

Save design for the future

Price

The price will vary according to the style and quantity, but a 6x6x2 customizable corrugated cardboard mailer costs $1.98 per box when ordered in quantities of 250.

What We Think

We’re a big fan of Packola. It is definitely up there among the best custom packaging companies on the market, but it’s not our favorite. While we love the customizability and no order minimum, the processing time is a big obstacle to get over. If you’re looking for a company that offers easy and high-quality custom packaging, Packola is worth checking out.

4. Fantastapack

About the Brand

Fantastapack is known for its great reputation in the customizable packaging industry. They’ve worked with some of the biggest brands out there, such as Google, Netflix, Snapchat, Facebook, Toyota, and HP. They are another packaging brand that values sustainability, and they are connected with One Tree Planted, which plants a tree for every order received. Fantastapack offers instant free quotes for any order you might be interested in placing and also has no order minimums. Fantastapack boxes were created with ease in mind; they are very easy to assemble and open. Not only do they offer shipping boxes and mailers, but they also have unique packaging options for retail and food or drink items. Easily design your mailer by applying your logo and artwork to the custom dieline created for the specific box you want. Once you’ve placed your Fantastapack order, they will ship it out in 10 days or less.

Features

Receive a PDF dieline of your design

Online design studio

Rush production options

Recyclable boxes

Instant quotes

No order minimum

Ease of Use

Easily design on dieline template using an online design studio

Live chat with customer service representatives

Easy box assembly

Price

The price will depend on the style and quantity, but their classic 6x6x2 mailers with dust flaps sell for $2.11 per box in quantities of 250.

What We Think

Fantastapack lives up to its name as a fantastic custom packaging company, but it’s not the best on the market right now. The prices are quite steep, especially compared to brands like Arka which sells 6x6x2 customizable mailers for only $1.57 per box in quantities of 250. However, you should still consider looking into it if you’re interested in a high-end packaging company for your business.

Conclusion

We hope this article was helpful in showing you four of the best custom packaging companies currently available on the market. Our personal favorite company is Arka, and our runner-up is Packola. By using customized packaging, your business will excel in ways it never has before. Check out one of these packaging companies the next time you’re in need of custom packaging to boost your branding.