Get A Start On Your Holiday Shopping With These Early Black Friday Deals

7.8 AT Treadmill GET IT AT HORIZON FITNESS!

Now’s the time to get that workout equipment you’ve been wanting for the home. You can save a ton of money while you add to your home gym. Take the deal at Horizon Fitness right now. You can use the discount code BESTDEAL to take an additional $100 off the sales price of the brand new 7.8 AT Treadmill that Horizon has added to the store. It’ll help you hit your fitness goals in no time at all.

Get It: Pick up the 7.8 AT Treadmill ($1,899 with discount code BESTDEAL; was $2,699) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!