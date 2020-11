HP ZBook Power G7 Mobile Workstation GET IT AT HP!

If you’re looking for a brand new laptop, HP is the place to be right now. Sales are aplenty for Black Friday and you can pick up this laptop for a great low price. It’s perfect for the holiday season.

Get It: Pick up the HP ZBook Power G7 Mobile Workstation ($790; was $1,755) at HP

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!