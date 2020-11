Pedigree Dentastix Large Original Dog Treats GET IT AT CHEWY!

For Black Friday, you can get your dog some great treats and toys at Chewy for a great low price. Not only that, but when you spend $50 you will get $10 off on a purchase in December. The pup deserves to be spoiled and you can save money while you do so.

Get It: Pick up the Pedigree Dentastix Large Original Dog Treats ($13) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!