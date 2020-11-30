Gear

Get A Start On Your Holiday Shopping With These Cyber Monday Deals

The Irishman Criterion Collection Blu-ray
The Irishman Criterion Collection Blu-ray

GET IT!

Criterion is one of the best Blu-ray labels these days. But the discs can run a high price though. Luckily, Barnes and Noble has sale that is running right now that cuts the prices in half. So you can pick up the latest Scorsese masterpiece for a great low price. 

Get It: Pick up The Irishman Criterion Collection Blu-ray ($20; was $40) at Barnes and Noble

