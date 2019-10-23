When most people think about getting serious about cycling—whether it’s road riding or tackling trails—their first thought is, ‘I need a new bike.’ While your set of wheels is certainly important, the clothes you wear have a big affect on your performance in the saddle, too. It’s not just about looking the part (although that does help). If you’re looking to push yourself, you’ll want to invest in some proper cycling jerseys.

Jerseys—and the bib shorts that go along with them—are specifically designed for superior comfort and aerodynamics while riding. A normal athletic shirt will feel baggy and create drag when you’re in the riding position, and you definitely don’t want anything slowing you down. Even if you’re on an indoor trainer, you’ll want cycling jerseys and shirts designed to keep you cool.

Whether you’re picking out your first jersey or you’ve got a drawer full of them, we’ve got you covered. From insulating tops for cold weather to ultralight layers, we scoured the internet to find some of the best cycling jerseys from well-known brands like MAAP and Rapha to lesser-known gems like Ornot and Ostroy.

