1. MAAP Rhythm Pro Air Jersey Get It

Best for: breathability

Heading out in hot weather? Grab this jersey. Lightweight and slim, the Pro Air is made from a combination of four different breathable fabrics to maximize airflow. Microperforations on the chest and mesh on the sleeves add even more temperature regulation.

[$170; usa.maap.cc]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!