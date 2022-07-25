10. Pedaled Odyssey Adventure Cargo Jersey Get It

Like cargo pants but more stylish and built for your torso, the Adventure Cargo Cycling Jersey has seven pockets—six in back and one on the chest. Between this jersey and your panniers, you can stash everything you need for a multi-day adventure, whether you’re riding the Silk Road or doing a weekend jaunt closer to home. Ventilated mesh side panels help regulate your body temperature, and a reflective pattern at the back boosts visibility on rural roads and the sides of highways.

[$180; pedaled.com]

