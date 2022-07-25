11. Patagonia Long-Sleeved Dirt Craft Jersey Get It

The Long-Sleeved Dirt Craft Jersey is made without back pockets—ideal for mountain bikers who prefer carrying their essentials in a handlebar bag or pannier. The bike-specific design is obvious in the longer hem, contoured fit, and breathable fabric. One standout feature: The cuffs use a warp knit to vent heat, and they’re designed to stay put around your forearms if you pull up your sleeves.

[$59; patagonia.com]

