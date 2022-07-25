12. Headsweats ECO Cycling Jersey Get It

Make a fashion statement in the ECO Cycling Jersey, which comes in eye-catching patterns such as palm trees, green camo, and rainbow. Each jersey is made with a recycled polyester that utilizes the equivalent of seven plastic water bottles. The fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, flatlock seams reduce chafing, and the form-fitting design makes this jersey feel like a second skin. It’s also the most inexpensive pick in this list, so you can stock up on all the zany colors.

[$55; headsweats.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!