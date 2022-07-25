14. Specialized ADV Garment Washed Short Sleeve Jersey Get It

Best known for its bikes, Specialized is upping its garment game as well. At first glance, the ADV Garment Washed Short Sleeve shirt doesn’t even look like a cycling jersey. But hidden in the seams are two zippered back pockets for low-profile storage. The casual cut, merino material, and tie-dye design make it a functional and fashionable choice on the bike and for post-ride drinks at a café. For more unassuming jerseys, check out the ADV Air (with a chest pocket and cinchable hem) and the ADV Short Sleeve (with the classic three back pockets).

[$100; specialized.com]

