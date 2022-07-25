15. Decathlon Neo Racer Jersey Get It

The Neo Racer Jersey is a lightweight layer sewn from perspiration-wicking polyester-spandex fabric. Mesh side panels increase ventilation, and cap sleeves that only extend halfway down the biceps reduce fabric-to-skin contact. This is an ideal weight and fit for medium- to high-intensity rides through the warmer months. In either the “neon lemon lime” or red colors, traffic will see you clearly while you’re wearing it. It’s also very affordable.

[$60; decathlon.com]

