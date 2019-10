2. La Pasione LS Rain Jersey Get It

Best for: wet weather

The Rain Jersey is, as the name implies, designed for bleak, stormy rides. It’s made from a three-layer membrane that repels water on the outside while the interior wicks moisture and draws heat off your skin. It’s also windproof and comes with a waterproof “storm flap” at the rear to keep your shorts dry.

[$138; lapasione.cc]

