3. Ornot Work Jersey Get It

Best for: training

For training rides, you need a workhorse of a jersey that can withstand repeated use. The Work Jersey from California-based cycling brand Ornot fits the bill perfectly. Made from an American-milled micromesh fabric, it’s durable, breathable, and subtly stylish. If you want to expand your wardrobe outside of jerseys, check out Ornot’s Tech Shirt With DriRelease ($48). It’s made from moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabrics, and has a special cut that gives you greater coverage in the back for riding, but still looks casual enough for post-ride beers. That’s a win-win.

[$96; ornotbike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!