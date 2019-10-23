4. Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero Jersey Get It

Best for: aerodynamics

While pretty much every cycling jersey is designed to be aerodynamic, Rapha’s Aero Jersey kicks things up a few notches. It’s marketed as the company’s fastest jersey. It was tested in a wind tunnel to refine the dual-fabric structure (utilizing smooth and textured fabrics), which also improves airflow. Bottom line: It’s built to help you fly.

[$205; rapha.cc]

