5. Pearl Izumi PRO Merino Thermal Jersey Get It

Best for: cold weather

Heading outside in cold weather usually means layering up, but that can be a problem on the bike, where drag and excess weight are big concerns. The PRO Merino Thermal Jersey’s features a blend of heat-retaining Merino wool and recycled polyester to help you stay warm without adding bulk, and it comes with four pockets to store extra gear and snacks to keep you pedaling.

[$195; pearlizumi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!