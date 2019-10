7. Ostroy Punk Flowers Jersey Get It

Best for: unique style

Many riders opt for low-key neutral jerseys, but if you want to stand out from the crowd, grab this limited-edition jersey from New York City-based outfitter Ostroy. It’s a mashup of the brand’s punk and floral jerseys, and it’ll definitely turn heads on your next ride.

[$120; ostroy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!