8. Pactimo Summit Aero Mesh SS Jersey

In hot weather, the material touching your skin affects your performance. Pactimo teamed up with 37.5 Technology to create the Summit Aero Mesh Jersey. It’s a top choice for regulating your core temperature to prevent you from feeling sluggish in the sun. The 37.5 fabric actively pulls sweat from the skin, resulting in a cooling effect. The fabric has even been tested by scientists: According to an independent study by the University of Colorado Boulder, test subjects wearing 37.5 Technology were able to perform 26 percent longer than those wearing a shirt without it. One note: Size up because it runs small.

[$163; pactimo.com]

